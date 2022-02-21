BORDEN — The water was just above freezing at 34 degrees Saturday morning. For about eight years, Doug Melton has used the same strategy for braving the ice cold water: stand in the cold for a couple of hours.
“I found that your body kind of acclimates by being outside,” Melton said. “When you go in the water, the water’s about the same temperature as the air. There’s no physical training I do, just being out here in the cold in the morning is a good thing for it.”
Though the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Indiana has continued through the pandemic, officials said 2022’s event at Deam Lake was something of a comeback.
Kelly Reis, director of Donor Engagement for Special Olympics Indiana, said spectators were allowed back to cheer on teams this year. She said while they still practiced proper safety protocols, they were able to get more than 250 plungers this year, who raised $81,176.
Melton said he could feel the difference in the event last year, as opposed to last time around when spectators weren’t able to participate.
“This seems like back to normal, seems like everybody’s able to come out here and cheer for us as we go in,” Melton said. “Last year was very restrictive. That’s part of the fun of it. You see people you see every year, and you may not see them much through the year. But it’s nice to have everyone here to be a part of it.”
Reis said that’s a big deal because of all the organization’s fundraisers, the Polar Plunge is the biggest.
“The Special Olympics has been doing our trademark fundraising event, the Polar Plunge for 26 years,” Reis said. "Since Special Olympics doesn’t receive any state or federal funding, all of our funds come in the form of civic, corporate and individual giving. This is our largest fundraiser.”
She said the money goes to fund Special Olympics athletes across the state, allowing them to participate in local sports and sports training at no cost to their families, as well as allowing them to compete in the Special Olympics without an entry fee.
Melton said he participates every year for his daughter, Hannah. This year, their team, Hannah’s Frozen Friends, had 34 team members and they raised about $10,000. He said he’s grateful for the fundraising because it helps Hannah and athletes like her train for sports.
Hannah, who competes in bowling every year, has made it to state championships several times and brought home gold medals. Doug said that’s what keeps him coming back year after year.
“I think just once or twice a year, I can do [the Polar Plunge] because it’s for a good cause,” Doug said. “Hannah’s been involved in Special Olympics since she was very young. Just knowing that if I can get all these people together and raise money for Special Olympics, it’ll allow them to continue to provide their events and competitions.”
Tracey Paulley, Special Olympics County Coordinator for Harrison County, said she’s been plunging for nine years, and she resorts to electric blankets after getting in the water to stay warm. As for getting in the water, she said it’s best to not hesitate.
“No. I just kind of just go,” Paulley said. “The going in is the worst part because the way you walk in, it just kind of numbs you as you get in.”
She said between the three basketball groups she works with, the Harrison County Ramblers, Warriors and Wildcats, they were able to raise about $3,000.
Reis said people keep coming back to the Polar Plunge because they like what they’re doing for the organization, but they also get hooked on helping once they begin volunteering.
“It’s a unique event, it’s kind of a bucket list item,” Reis said. “There’s a lot of team camaraderie and they know they’re giving back and that the mission is important. By participating, they know they’re involved in that.”
