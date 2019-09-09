NEW ALBANY — Police continue to investigate the death of a woman found early Friday morning in a New Albany apartment, though few details have been made available.
An autopsy was performed Monday on the 20-year-old woman, according to a news release. However police have not yet released a preliminary cause of death or identified the woman, citing the ongoing investigation.
Police responded around 3:30 a.m. Friday to Valley View Court near State Street in New Albany, on a report of the deceased woman.
The investigation is being led by the New Albany Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit, with assistance from Indiana State Police.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey stated in a release that while police are calling it a death investigation at this point, they will "continue to work to rule out all other possibilities before making any conclusive determination," according to the release.
