CLARKSVILLE — A man has been charged with multiple felonies after police say he hit a truck with his SUV while fleeing after a theft last week.
Matthew S. Elliott, 42, faces three level 6 felonies for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon; a level 6 felony for resisting law enforcement; class A misdemeanor for theft; and a misdemeanor for criminal recklessness after what police say was his role in the Oct. 30 incident.
Court records show officers responded just after 1 p.m. that day to a report of a shoplifting in progress at Target on Veterans Parkway. Officers were stationed outside the store, and approached Lisa Elliott, Matthew's wife, as police say she ran out of the store toward a Dodge Durango driven by the suspect.
Police say the woman closed the door and the truck sped off, bypassing officers' cars but driving onto the sidewalk before the car turned onto Veterans Parkway heading in the wrong direction. At the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Sam Gwin Drive, Elliott appeared to get back into the correct lane before hitting a truck that had entered the intersection.
The driver of the truck hit by Elliott reported no injuries, police said. Lisa Elliott was transported to Clark Memorial Hospital for treatment of a deep head laceration from the crash. She was cited by police for two class A misdemeanors — theft and resisting law enforcement. Formal charges do not yet appear in online court records.
Matthew Elliott complained of chest pains from hitting the steering wheel, and was checked out at Clark Memorial Health before being transported to Clark County jail. He has a pretrial conference set for Dec. 12.
