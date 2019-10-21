CLARKSVILLE — Police and child protective services are investigating a Southern Indiana daycare after a passer-by noticed two small children alone outside Friday morning.
Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer said a woman had called around 1 p.m. Friday to report having seen the two children, both toddlers, around 10 a.m. outside Safe Harbor Daycare, part of the Safe Harbor Community Church, which is on Stansifer Avenue.
Police and members of the Department of Child Services went to the church.
"At that time we started gathering the information about what had happened and made sure no children were in danger and allowed CPS to start questioning the staff and some of the parents," Palmer said.
Palmer said Department of Child Services is taking the lead on the case, since it involves multiple small children and could be related to the safety of others at the facility. Police will then take the DCS information into their own investigation and turn that over to the state to determine what, if any, actions are warranted against the daycare.
In the meantime, the daycare is operational and Palmer said police will be monitoring the area. He's asked that parents who have had any issues such as this at the daycare to contact police. He was not aware of any other prior issues at the daycare.
A voicemail left Monday evening at the daycare was not returned by press time.
