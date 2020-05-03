LOUISVILLE — A police chase that began in Indiana on Saturday morning led to a vehicle pursuit with Indiana State Police and Louisville Metro Police, ending with a SWAT standoff in the Highview neighborhood, WAVE 3 News reports.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said that around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, LMPD was notified of a 4-year-old who had been abducted by his father from the 10000 block of Leelah Court.
Kentucky State Police were informed to begin the Amber Alert process for the missing child, and investigation determined that the suspect was in New Albany at the time.
Smiley said that ISP had then attempted a traffic stop of the suspect’s vehicle, according to WAVE 3, but the suspect failed to stop and began fleeing.
ISP Sellersburg Sgt. Carey Huls said that the vehicle pursuit began in New Albany on Grant Line Road. The chase continued on multiple roads in the area before heading onto I-265 East from Charlestown Road into Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police assisted ISP with the pursuit of the passenger vehicle.
Around 12:20 p.m., officers received reports that the man then took the child to a residence on the 6600 block of Vandre Avenue off of Smyrna Parkway.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, the child was released to his mother and was not injured.
A short standoff happened with LMPD and SWAT officers as the man barricaded himself within the residence. The suspect eventually surrendered to police with no one injured.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time. Charges are currently pending for the suspect.
