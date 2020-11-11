CLARK COUNTY — A Louisville man could face charges in Clark County after police say they found drugs in the car he was driving with his children inside.
Rex. L. White Jr., 26, was arrested Sunday following a traffic stop on Interstate 65 in Clark County by the Indiana State Police Versailles All Crimes Policing Unit, according to a news release. During the stop, police say they saw the suspect attempt to dispose of a white substance believed to be methamphetamine, before they say he tried to flee. Two children under 10 years old were in the car.
After he was taken into custody, police reported finding five ounces of probable methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, controlled substances and a handgun.
White faces preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine, neglect of a dependent, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, and trafficking with an inmate. Formal charges have not yet been filed.
