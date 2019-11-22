CLARK COUNTY — Police say four highway workers were sent to a hospital after a drunk driver came crashing into their construction site.
Police were called out Sunday night along Interstate 65 northbound, near the exit for Memphis. They arrested the driver, Dieudonne Nenjo, whose roadside-sobriety tests indicated he’d been drinking at the time of the crash, according to a story by WAVE 3 News.
On Thursday afternoon, there were no signs of construction crews along I-65 near mile marker 16. Sunday evening, the view in the same area was very different after Nenjo crashed into a construction crew, injuring four highway workers, police said.
“One crew member suffered a fractured spine, one suffered a collapsed lung and two others suffered leg injuries,” Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull told WAVE 3. “And this resulted in the hospitalization of all four of the employees. It was later determined that Mr. Nenjo was intoxicated.”
Court records said witnesses told police that Nenjo’s car had been going fast through the construction area and lost control, hitting a light tower and knocking it down, striking several workers with it.
Court records said officers found four open containers in Nenjo’s car. He was given a breath test and later a blood test to measure blood-alcohol levels.
Unfortunately, crashes where someone is under the influence of drugs or alcohol in Clark County are all too common, but they can be particularly dangerous, Mull said, especially when the driver is on the interstate or putting the lives of highway workers at risk.
“And this is a perfect example of what happens when an individual is allegedly impaired and drives into one of these areas where drivers have to be using special caution,” Mull said. “Very serious injuries, death can result. And in this case, very serious injuries did result.”
Nenjo is now facing eight charges, WAVE reported, including reckless operation of a vehicle in a highway work zone, resulting in injury.
“The public has to understand that these laws are going to be enforced, and these workers are going to be protected,” Mull said. “And if individuals choose to disregard those laws, there’s going to be a severe repercussion for that.”
If convicted, he could face up to 12 years in prison. Nenjo is being held in the Clark County Jail on $10,000 cash only bond.
