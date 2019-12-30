NEW ALBANY — Police have identified two survivors of an early morning shooting incident Saturday on Bono Road in New Albany.
According to a news release from the New Albany Police Department, Demetrius Duncan, 30, and Keiara Reed, 29, have both been released from University of Louisville Hospital after being treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds. JaCory Long, 23, died as a result of the shooting, police previously confirmed.
Police responded around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting at the 1600 block of Bono Road in New Albany. It is still under investigation by the New Albany Police Department and Indiana State Police, and additional evidence is being processed and police are speaking to witnesses. Due to the nature of the investigation, details are not being released on the specifics of the injuries or autopsy results.
"We are proud of the hard work and long hours investigators and officers have put into this case," New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said, according to the release. "Their hard work and persistence are of the utmost importance to maintaining a safe community and to holding those who violate law accountable. This case has many moving parts and it is likely to take some time to fully account for and understand the totality of the incident."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.