JEFFERSONVILLE — In a police interview played for the jury during a Clark County murder trial Tuesday, defendant Joseph Oberhansley can be heard saying he hadn't seen the victim in two days.
The interview, which took place at the Jeffersonville police station, was conducted Sept. 11, 2014, the same day Oberhansley's ex-girlfriend, 46-year-old Tammy Blanton, was found dead and mutilated at her Locust Street home.
Police previously testified that they went to the Locust Street home that morning for a welfare check after Blanton failed to show up for work. They say Oberhansley answered the door; a search of the house revealed Blanton deceased and dismembered in the bathtub.
She was found roughly seven hours after police responded to a 911 domestic call where Blanton said Oberhansley was trying to break down her back door and wouldn't leave. Police asked him to leave and waited several minutes to make sure he had, records show.
During the interview played Tuesday in court, Detectives Isaac Parker and Sam Moss talk with the defendant, at first casually about things like football or what it's like to live in Jeffersonville.
Parker reads Oberhansley his Miranda Warning, which the defendant says "isn't necessary" and did not sign during the portion of the video that was played before the court broke for lunch. He also tells the investigators that the house on Locust Street is his and that Blanton stays with her father and sometimes friends from work.
"I don't know where she is, sir," Oberhansley said. "I haven't seen her. Last time I seen her was the other day...probably about two days ago."
The state previously entered evidence that showed the house in Blanton's name. Earlier testimony also showed that Blanton had stayed with a friend from work the Monday and Tuesday before her death on Thursday, after telling a friend Oberhansley had raped her the previous weekend. The friend testified that Blanton returned to her home Wednesday after having the locks changed. Testimony showed Oberhansley had gone to her work that Tuesday.
At the start of court Tuesday, Jeffersonville Detective Mark Dobson continued to discuss photos and evidence taken at the crime scene, the process for which began in court the previous day.
Among the photos were pictures of the victim and her injuries, blood in various parts of the house and human tissue found in multiple locations. There were also photos of a damaged back door, cooking utensils, a dinner plate, frying pan and tools with blood.
Defense attorney Bart Betteau asked Dobson to look at the photos and describe what they show, such as evidence of a break-in, evidence of rape.
With the photo of the broken back door, "It doesn't tell us who forced the door open," Betteau said. "It certainly doesn't tell us why.
"None of these show anything other than that there was a break-in, Tammy Blanton was killed, something was consumed."
Court broke for lunch around noon. More of the police interview video is expected to be played after court resumes this afternoon.
