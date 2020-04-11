JEFFERSONVILLE — Police in Jeffersonville are investigating after an elderly man was found dead Friday evening on the Big Four Bridge; however, no foul play is suspected.
Jeffersonville Police Sgt. Isaac Parker said officers were on routine patrol on the Indiana side of the bridge at around 6:40 p.m. when they came upon a man who was unconscious and unresponsive. There were no obvious signs of trauma.
A cause of death was not immediately available Saturday, nor was the man's age or place of residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.