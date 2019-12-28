NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at 1608 Bono Road Saturday at 4:34 a.m.
When New Albany Police officers arrived at the scene they discovered an adult male who was conscious but injured as a result of gunfire. The man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where his condition is currently unknown.
Another man was located at the scene in a semi-conscious condition. That individual was also taken to U of L Hospital.
Shortly after arriving at the scene officers learned a third adult male had been transported to Baptist Health Floyd Hospital. He was also conscious and was later transported to U of L Hospital for additional care.
The investigation into the shooting is in its early stages, according to New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey.
“New Albany is a safe community that rarely experiences violence of this type," Bailey said in a news release. "Our team will work diligently to get to the bottom of what happened and will ensure all bad actors involved are held accountable."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.