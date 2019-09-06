NEW ALBANY — Police are investigating after a women was found dead early Friday in a New Albany apartment.
New Albany police responded around 3:30 a.m. to Valley View Court near Green Valley Road and State Street on a report of a deceased 20-year-old woman, according to a news release.
The New Albany Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit is leading the case, with assistance by Indiana State Police. No cause of death has been determined at this time, and police say the death does not indicate any outstanding threat to the public.
