JEFFERSONVILLE — Indiana State Police and the Jeffersonville Police Department were investigating a crash Tuesday evening that occurred at 7 p.m. near the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Woerhle Road in Jeffersonville.
According to JPD, a head-on collision occurred at about 7 p.m. resulting in multiple people being transported for medical care.
The investigation was ongoing Tuesday night and no further information was immediately available.
