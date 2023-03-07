Police/Fire stock

JEFFERSONVILLE — Indiana State Police and the Jeffersonville Police Department were investigating a crash Tuesday evening that occurred at 7 p.m. near the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Woerhle Road in Jeffersonville. 

According to JPD, a head-on collision occurred at about 7 p.m. resulting in multiple people being transported for medical care. 

The investigation was ongoing Tuesday night and no further information was immediately available. 

