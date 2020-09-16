NEW ALBANY — Police have opened a homicide investigation following a man's death at a New Albany apartment complex Wednesday.
According to a new release, the New Albany Police Department responded to a call of a disturbance at approximately 5:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Prestwick Square. On arrival, officers found a 40-year-old male resident with injuries; he was treated by emergency responders but determined to be deceased.
Police are investigating the case as a homicide; more information is expected Thursday.
"The New Albany Police Department assisted by investigators from the Indiana State Police are working hard to uncover the facts of this case," New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey stated in the release. "We do not believe there are any threats to public safety but due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no details can be released.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.