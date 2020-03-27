NEW ALBANY — Police in New Albany are investigating after a shooting Thursday night.
According to a news release sent from New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey, officers responded around 8:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Farrington Drive on report of a shooting.
On arrival, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot; he was transported to University of Louisville Hospital. His condition was not known as of the time of the news release Thursday night.
No suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting, but police say there is no suspected risk to public safety. The investigation is being conducted by the New Albany Police Criminal Investigations Division.
