CLARK COUNTY — A Clark County man is facing multiple charges including attempted murder after police say he fired several shots at another car during a road rage incident.
Ronald E. Voekler Jr., 48, was arrested Sunday and booked into Clark County jail on preliminary charges of attempted murder, intimidation with a weapon, criminal recklessness and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Formal charges had not been filed as of press time.
Clark County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Scottie Maples said police responded around 5:30 p.m. to two victims who said Voelker followed them and fired three shots at their car. The incident was reported to have started on Interstate 65 northbound, after which police say Voelker followed victims into Sellersburg via exit 9. When the victims stopped at a stoplight, he got out of the car and hit the driver's side window with the butt of a handgun.
He got back into his car and the victims followed, trying to get his license plate number. He then turned off and the victims did not follow. At another road, Voelker then blocked the road and fired three shots, two hitting the windshield and one a mirror. The victims backed up and called 911; while on the call, they were also able to flag down a Clark County Sheriff's deputy who was out on regular patrol.
