NEW ALBANY — After months of investigation, police believe the death of a New Albany woman, whose body was found in her home in September, is not a criminal matter.
The New Albany Police Department received a report Sept. 6 of a deceased woman in a residence at 38 Valley View Court near State Street. There, they found the body of Jasmine McNew, 20, who had lived at the home with her young daughter, who was not home at the time.
Police treated the case as a death investigation, which meant they were trying to ascertain if it had been an accidental death, suicide or homicide. New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey confirmed Friday that police do not believe at this time that a crime occurred.
McNew's death certificate shows that her cause of death was "complications of combination ingestion of olanzapine, citalopram and methamphetamine," with contributing factors being "dehydration, hyponatremia (low sodium in the blood) and blunt force trauma to the body."
