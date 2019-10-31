SOUTHERN INDIANA — An extensive police operation aimed at reducing the number of street-level drug dealers has resulted in 58 arrests in Southern Indiana.
"Operation Fall Recall" was an undertaking by partnerships among the Jeffersonville, New Albany and Clarksville police departments, the Clark County Sheriff's Office and the FBI Safe Streets Violent Gangs Task Force. They targeted those dealers specifically selling heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine in Southern Indiana.
"Any time we can rid the community of a poison as well as those that are responsible for distributing the poison, everybody benefits from that," Jeffersonville Police Lt. Isaac Parker stated in a news release sent today.
Police are expected to release more information on the arrests and drug confiscation Friday.
