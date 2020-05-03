NEW ALBANY — Police have a person of interest in custody in connection with a Saturday shooting in New Albany. The individual has not been formally charged with any crime at this point and there are no additional suspects at large, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey stated in a news release.
At approximately noon Saturday, the New Albany Police Department received a call of possible shots fired in the area of the 100 block of Village Drive. Upon arrival officers located a man in his 20s who was suffering from gunshots wounds, a news release stated. He was transported to University Hospital in Louisville and his condition is unknown.
In less than two hours, Bailey notified the public that a person of interest had been taken into custody.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
