NEW ALBANY — A 19-year-old Louisville man was arrested Monday afternoon after leading police on a pursuit through New Albany and crashing into multiple vehicles.
Indiana State Police said in a news release that around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Trooper Brett Walters attempted to stop a red 2007 Ford Explorer for expired temporary plates after observing it pull out onto Charlestown Road in New Albany.
Trooper Walters also observed the Explorer was a possible match to a vehicle the Louisville Metro Police Department recently dispatched as stolen. The Explorer initially pulled to a stop on the side of the roadway but then sped southbound from the scene, police said.
During the pursuit, the Explorer was traveling at a high rate of speed, swerving, and running red lights. At one point, the driver almost struck a New Albany Police Department cruiser with its emergency lights activated and then struck the driver's side of a white SUV, police said.
As the pursuit approached the 1500 block of Charlestown Road, the Explorer failed to negotiate a sharp left turn and drove off the roadway, striking two parked cars and several trash cans before coming to rest in a yard. The driver then fled on foot.
Trooper Walters ran after the driver and observed him toss a black object under an abandoned vehicle before tripping and falling to the ground.
The driver, identified as Noah J. Simmons, 19, of Louisville was taken into custody without further incident. The black item thrown to the ground was discovered to be a semi-automatic pistol reported stolen from Jeffersonville. The red Explorer was confirmed as stolen from Louisville.
Noah Simmons was remanded into the custody of the Floyd County Jail. He is charged with the following:
• Auto theft — Level 6 Felony
• Possession of stolen property — Level 6 Felony
• Resisting arrest by vehicle — Level 6 Felony
• Possession of a firearm without permit — a misdemeanor
• Reckless driving — a misdemeanor
• Fleeing the scene of an accident — a misdemeanor
• Resisting law enforcement on foot — a misdemeanor
Trooper Walters was assisted by officers from the New Albany Police Department. NAPD also investigated both crashes occurring during the pursuit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.