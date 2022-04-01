NEW ALBANY — The two people involved in a Thursday shooting in New Albany that left one person dead and another hospitalized have been identified.
In a statement issued Friday morning, New Albany Police Chief confirmed the person who died was 41-year-old Russell L. Smith. Mareece L. Harris, 36, was also shot and is in stable condition, according to Bailey.
Bailey said Thursday a preliminary investigation indicated the two were involved in a dispute at a residence along Conservative Street. Police were dispatched to the home at about 11:43 a.m. where they found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds, Bailey said.
The police department had not announced charges as of Friday morning.
"The case remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the New Albany Police Department. No additional information will be released at this time," Bailey said in the news release.
