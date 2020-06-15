SCOTTSBURG — Police say a preliminary investigation into a Clarksville man's death over the weekend points to an accidental shooting.
A news release from Indiana State Police said ISP responded to Scott County Memorial Hospital at 11:40 a.m. Saturday after a man, later identified as Scott M. Powers, 39, was rushed to the hospital with a "suspicious injury," which later resulted in his death.
Powers was dropped off at the Scott County hospital with a possible gunshot or stab wound to his neck; he was flown to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators say Powers had been visiting a friend in the Jackson Heights mobile home park in Scottsburg when he unveiled and attempted to shoot a firearm in a wooded area near the neighborhood. The gun, which police said they believe Powers had made, is sometimes referred to as a "slam-fire" and is designed to fire a 12-gauge shotgun shell. Police said when Powers attempted to fire the weapon, the barrel exploded, injuring Powers' neck.
His friend tried to render aid and drove him to the hospital.
An autopsy performed Monday by the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death accidental. However toxicology results are pending and the case remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.