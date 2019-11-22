CLARKSVILLE — A convicted sex offender is facing a new charge in Clark County after police say they discovered him living close to a school, a violation of his sex offender registry requirements.
David I. Blair, 35, was arrested Wednesday after Clark County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated a tip that he'd been living illegally at Garden Court Condominiums on Ettels Lane, within 1,000 feet of Clarksville Middle and High School.
Blair was convicted in 2006 of a class B felony for child molesting, and sentenced to eight years in jail, six suspended. He's required to be on the sex offender registry until July 27, 2022, according to a news release.
"Proactively investigating convicted sex offenders who are intentionally living in close proximity to children is a top priority for the Clark County Sheriff's office," Clark County Sheriff's Col. Scottie Maples said, according to a news release. "We will continue to seek out, arrest and put any sex offender who is non compliant in jail."
In an interview, Maples said Blair had reported being transient, which means that under state law, he is required to check in once a week in person at the sheriff's office as part of the registry. Offenders who live at a permanent address are required to check in only every 90 days or yearly, depending on their classification.
"He was required to do it once a week which he was doing, but he was lying about being transient," Maples said. As of Friday, Clark County had on its registry 156 offenders, a list maintained by Capt. Tim Franklin with the sheriff's office. He does compliancy checks, surprise checks "randomly, unannounced as he deems fit," Maples said.
