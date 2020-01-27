NEW ALBANY — Investigators say they believe at least some of the material found on two flash drives of a New Albany pilot arrested Jan. 17 for child exploitation could involve local victims.
Robert W. Brown Jr., 47, was arrested at Muhammad Ali Louisville International Airport after landing from a flight on which he was a passenger.
He's been charged with two level 4 felonies for child exploitation — one involving what police say was bestiality with a child under 14, and the second count involving a child under 12. He pleaded not guilty to an initial hearing in Floyd County Superior Court No. 1 Friday and remains in Floyd County jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Information regarding the investigation made available to the News and Tribune this morning shows that New Albany Police executed a search warrant on his home at Linda Drive Jan. 6, where they seized multiple electronic devices, including two thumb drives; a second warrant was executed Jan. 8 to view the drives. Brown and his attorney, Richard Rush, met with police Jan. 7 for an interview.
Court records show the two drives contained more than 1,000 images and videos of male and female children ages 1 to 17, either nude or engaging in various sex acts with other children or adults.
During a recorded oral probable cause hearing, a Floyd County deputy prosecutor asked the investigator if this was all or "just the tip of the iceberg," to which the officer responded that they have "many more" items of evidence to go through and that more charges are expected.
These could include potential child molestation charges and charges reflecting that Brown produced some of the videos himself and disseminated them online, although most found so far were taken from the internet, the officer said.
Police say they have identified one child between 2 and 3 years old as being local, and anticipate identifying more local victims. They say a video sexual in nature which shows this child in the bathtub also shows a portion of a shoe of the videographer, who they believe is Brown. Court records show a detective also positively identified the voice on the video as Brown's.
