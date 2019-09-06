JEFFERSONVILLE — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old girl they believe ran away Thursday; a missing persons reports was filed that day by a family member.
Alison Apman, was last seen walking in the 2900 block of Slone Drive in the Meadows neighborhood Thursday, wearing black leggings and a white shirt with red writing on the back. She is 5 foot 4 inches tall an 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
"It is believed by family and us that her safety is at risk; it is imperative that she be located," Detective Lt. Isaac Parker with the Jeffersonville Police Department said.
Police ask that anyone who spots the teen call their local law enforcement agency. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police detectives division at 812-285-6535.
