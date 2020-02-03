NEW ALBANY — Police in New Albany are searching for a woman they say was involved in a burglary in mid-January.
Dymon A. White, 18, is charged with a level 2 felony for burglary with a deadly weapon for what police say was her role in the Jan. 11 incident in New Albany.
Court records show police received a report that day of a victim who said he had been in his room at his residence listening to music when he saw out of the corner of his eye someone walk in the room.
He said when he turned, he was sprayed in the eyes with pepper spray. He said while this made it hard for him to see, he could make out four people standing in the room, and described them as being between 16 and 18 years old based on the sound of their voices.
He said he chased the people from his house with a baseball bat and that as they were running, one fired two shots from the street.
Police later stopped two juveniles matching a description given by the victim, and said they were not involved in the burglary but had been approached earlier at Silver Street Park by a male who had shown them a handgun that police say they found dropped near the scene.
One suspect told police they had gone to the home, which was unlocked, and stole a pair of Jordan's with gold tongues. Once they had gone to another room they encountered the victim, who he said White had sprayed with mace after he grabbed her in a choke hold.
Police say they later identified White and other suspects on video surveillance taken at Silver Street Park.
Anyone with information in this case can contact the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411.
