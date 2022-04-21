NEW ALBANY — Armed with a semi-automatic pistol, a man entered the Circle K gas station at Grant Line Road and Beechwood Avenue at about 4 a.m. Wednesday and demanded cash, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said Thursday.
The case is under investigation and an arrest hadn't been made as of Thursday morning. According to Bailey, the man left the gas station on foot with an undetermined amount of money.
Bailey said the suspect is described as an older white man with blue eyes. He was wearing a camouflage jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call 812-948-NAPD.
