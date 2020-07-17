CLARK COUNTY — Police officers from multiple agencies are searching northern Clark County for a suspect in a Louisville home invasion and carjacking.
The suspect may be armed with a handgun, according to a Facebook post by the Charlestown Police Department, whose officers are working with the Clark County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police in the manhunt just east of Charlestown. As of 3:30 p.m., they were searching the Hardy Falls subdivision on Peeblebrook Road and determined by 4:30 that the suspect was not there, according to a Facebook update by Charlestown police.
The suspect is believed to be on foot and described as a Black adult male wearing a white tank top and dark shorts (possibly camo style print).
Police are cautioning residents to keep their vehicles locked and to use caution when answering the door, however police believe minimal risk to the public exists, since the suspect has largely avoided populated areas. Anyone spotting someone fitting the suspect's description should not approach and immediately call 911, the Facebook post stated.
The suspect is one of three people believed involved in the Louisville incident. Two other suspects, a man and a woman, have been taken into custody.
This story will be updated.
