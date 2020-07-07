SOUTHERN INDIANA — Police are seeking help from the public in locating one of four suspects believed to have been involved in a murder last week in Georgia.
A warrant has been issued out of Houston County, Georgia, for 23-year-old Quintavios Dobbins, according to a news release. Police say he had a role in a murder in Perry, Georgia July 2.
Two of the the four suspects were apprehended in Alabama, while the other two — Dobbins and another who has since turned herself in — were believed to have fled to Clarksville. Police believe Dobbins was there on Sunday, July 5.
The suspect is six feet tall and weighs about 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. A tattoo on the front of his neck reads "12.14.17" or "12.74.17."
Police say Dobbins may be armed and ask anyone sees him to call 911. He is an Alabama resident but may have temporary work experience in Evansville and Indianapolis.
