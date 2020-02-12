Bridge jumper.jpeg (copy)
Rescue crews lined the Ohio River in New Albany on Monday after reports that a woman jumped from the Sherman Minton Bridge. Police are still seeking information in the case. 

 File Photo By John Boyle | News and Tribune

LOUISVILLE — Police are still seeking information leading to the identity of a woman witnesses say jumped from the Sherman Minton Bridge Monday afternoon.

Multiple emergency departments from both sides of the river responded around 2:30 p.m. after reports that the woman, who witnesses said had been traveling eastbound toward Louisville, parked the car, exited and jumped from the bridge.

Crews from the New Albany Fire and Police departments, Louisville Metro Police Department and Louisville Fire & Rescue searched the area for signs of the woman early into the investigation, in boats and on shore. Divers were not sent down due to rough water conditions.

A spokesperson with the Louisville Metro Police Department, which is handling the case, said the case is at this time considered an open investigation and asked that anyone with information call 502-574-LMPD (5673).

