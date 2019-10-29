NEW ALBANY — A New Albany man is in custody after police say he was found with a car reported stolen, an illegal weapon and drugs.
Valchas Doss, 44, was arrested Monday at a residence on 8th Street in New Albany after police were notified of a white 2008 Chrysler 300, which had been reported stolen out of Louisville, at his home, according to a news release.
During their investigation, police say they found what was believed to be methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana in his possession, along with a handgun he didn't have a permit for. Police say he also had multiple protective orders which prohibited him from being at the residence on 8th Street.
He was arrested and transported to Floyd County jail, and faces the following preliminary charges: a level 5 felony for auto theft; a level 2 felony for dealing in methamphetamine; a level 4 felony for dealing in a narcotic drug; a level 6 felony for possession of methamphetamine; a level 6 felony for possession of cocaine; a level 2 felony for possession of a handgun without a permit; three level 6 felonies for invasion of privacy and a class A misdemeanor for possession of marijuana.
Formal charges have not yet been filed and an initial hearing not yet scheduled.
Indiana State Police assisted the New Albany Police Department with the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.