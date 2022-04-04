NEW ALBANY — A suspect believed to be involved in a double homicide that occurred Monday morning at a New Albany gas station was shot and has been transported to a hospital, authorities said.
According to an Indiana State Police spokesperson, a double homicide occurred at a gas station at the corner of Grant Line Road and Beechwood Avenue in New Albany on Monday morning.
The suspect fled the scene and was pursued by police on Charlestown Road, according to the ISP. The suspect took a hostage at a business off Charlestown Road. The suspect was shot by police.
According to the ISP, the suspect was taken to a hospital along with the person who had been taken hostage. No further information on their conditions was provided.
THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.