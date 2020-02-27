CLARKSVILLE — Three teens are in custody after police say they seriously beat and shot a friend at his Clarksville home last fall.
Isaiah C. Lamkin and Gena Ferguson, both 19, each are charged with two level 1 felonies for burglary with serious bodily injury, a level 3 felony for aggravated battery with substantial risk of death, a level 3 felony for criminal confinement, and a level 5 felony for battery with a deadly weapon. Both pleaded not guilty during initial hearings this week and are being held on $100,000 cash-only bonds.
A third suspect, 19-year-old John Hostetler, was arrested Tuesday in Louisville on a Clark County warrant related to the case. Online court records do not yet show formal charges filed in Clark County.
Court records indicate Clarksville police responded to Wellington Green on Sept. 19 on report of a battery. There, they found the male victim to be "disfigured and swollen to the point he was unrecognizable," with lacerations on his body, ligature marks on his wrists and abrasions around his neck. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital but wasn't able to give a statement to police for several days due to a head injury. He has since undergone multiple reconstructive surgeries and has had impaired vision.
During their investigation, officers obtained a warrant and entered the victim's mobile home, where they reported finding a large amount of blood pooled and spattered in the bathtub and walls, along with bloody duct tape, bloody swipes on walls, bullet holes in the blinds, two knives and a small pistol. A witness reported seeing a woman enter before hearing a commotion and possibly two gunshots.
Once he was able to leave the hospital, the victim told police he had been at home in the shower when someone kicked the door in. He said he blacked out, but later recalled being dragged out of the bathroom and beaten, his hands bound before someone pointed a gun at his head and fired two shots.
The victim told police he knew the three suspects, and had been friends with them. he later admitted he had blackmailed Ferguson through a social media app to give him a nude photo or he would disclose personal information about her. He said he'd also tried to blackmail her for sex the same way.
Ferguson told police she had given the victim that photo, and on Sept. 19 had gone to house in part to try to talk him into deleting it. Lamkin, her boyfriend, and Hostetler had waited in the car to be available for her safety.
She recalled that once she was inside the residence, the victim had grabbed her and pulled her close, before the other two suspects entered and began yelling.
"Then it all happened," she said, according to court records. "They got him They beat him up. It got out of hand real fast."
She didn't give specifics on what happened inside the residence, but said the three had driven back by a little later to make sure he was OK, when they saw police there.
A relative of Ferguson's later told police that she had inquired about an attorney, for a potential attempted murder charge, and had given the family member unsolicited details of the crime — that the two men had beaten the victim repeatedly, that one had used a box cutter to cut him and that they had shot at him as they left the residence.
A family member of Hostetler's also told police he believed Hostetler and Lamkin had taken a .22-caliber revolver from him and returned it broken.
On Oct. 10, police took DNA swabs from each of the three defendants; results from the Indiana State Police laboratory returned results showing Ferguson and Hostetler both may have left DNA on the revolver.
Ferguson and Lamkin have pretrial hearings set for April 1 and July 29, with a jury trial scheduled for Aug. 25 in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.