WASHINGTON COUNTY - A Salem man was killed Thursday evening after being shot by a homeowner's wife during a confrontation, authorities said.
According to the Indiana State Police, the Washington County Sheriff's Department responded at about 6:32 p.m. Thursday to a shooting at a residence along South Organ Springs Road in Salem.
At the scene, police found that Michael T. Chastain had been shot in the front yard. He was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Salem where he was pronounced dead.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police concluded that Chastain showed up at the address and drove through the homeowner's front yard. He exited the vehicle and grabbed the homeowner, forcing him to the ground, according to ISP.
Chastain then pulled a gun and pointed it at the homeowner's head, according to ISP. The homeowner's wife saw what was occurring from inside the home, grabbed her handgun, exited the house and shot Chastain, according to ISP.
ISP is the lead agency in the investigation. The case is expected to be turned over to the Washington County Prosecutor's Office.
