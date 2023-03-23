There were no suits, ties or dresses for state lawmakers Wednesday night — just shorts, tennis shoes and a lot of sweat.
The annual legislative basketball game played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis offered a short reprieve from Statehouse decorum. More than two dozen members from both chambers — and both sides of the aisle — hustled up and down the court normally played on by the Indiana Pacers.
Even more politicos donned gold and navy jerseys to rally their teammates along the sidelines while family and legislative staff cheered on from the stands, too.
Teams were divided by chamber: players from the House on one side, those from the Senate on the other.
Some on the court had well-established credentials. Think Rep. Michelle Davis, R-Whiteland, who previously played basketball for Ball State University and was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Silver Anniversary team. But others without distinct athletic backgrounds kept up — and made baskets.
After four 10-minute quarters, it was the Senate team that claimed victory, 33-29.
It wasn’t quite what you’d expect from the NBA big-leagues, but multiple plays — especially in the final minutes of the game — kept the crowd on their feet. There were fouls (and maybe some flops too).
Here’s a brief recap of the night:
First quarter
The night started with a light warmup under the backdrop of pop songs like Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off,” and Katy Perry’s “Hot N Cold.”
As the game got underway, it was Rep. Cory Criswell, R-Middletown, who made the first two-pointer and paved the way for what would be a lengthy House lead in the first half.
House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, made the next two-point shot, followed by Rep. Blake Johnson, D-Indianapolis.
The Senate finally got on the board with a basket by Sen. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo.
But after some brief back and forth on the court, Rep. Craig Snow, R-Warsaw, quickly scored for the House, keeping the chamber ahead as the first quarter came to a close.
Second quarter
Although down, senators weren’t shaken.
Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, along with teammates Sen. Stacey Donato, R-Logansport, and Sen. Andrea Hunley, D-Indianapolis, Cupid Shuffle-d their way into the next quarter.
After more points from Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington, and Sen. Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton — and a number of air balls from other players on both sides — the Senate team was down 7-12.
Four additional points came from Huston and Rep. Matt Hostettler, R-Patoka, before Taylor’s free throw success following a foul. Add two more points from Pol, and a free throw from Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Mishawaka, and the Senate still trailed the House 11-16 at halftime.
Third quarter
The second half of the game proved to be a much stronger showing for the Senate team.
Out of the gate, Johnson scored before Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown — one of the more intense players of the night — made back-to-back two-pointers, putting the Senate in the lead for the first time, 17-16.
With seven minutes left in the quarter, Huston and Senate Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, both joined their teams on the court as the game heated up.
Johnson, from the House, made another two points. Sen. Spencer Deery, R-West Lafayette, helped retrieve the ball — which had rolled down the court — and sank a bank shot.
Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, earned another free-throw point before Hostettler’s next basket at the other end of the court.
More back and forth plays saw Deery gain two points for the Senate.
Criswell followed with a free throw to tie the game 22-22, and Garten made a hook shot to give back the Senate’s narrow lead.
Fourth quarter
Players for the Senate really shined in the final quarter.
Pol’s two-point basket was followed by two good free throws. Teammates Sen. Brian Buchanan, R-Lebanon, and Mishler made additional free throws, bringing the score to 30-22.
Then the only three-point success of the night came from Hostettler, for the House.
The final minutes of the game moved quickly.
Rep. Martin Carbaugh, R-Fort Wayne, for two and then Criswell scored for the House.
The House was down by only one, 30-29, with just a minute left.
Garten made two free throws at the line while Mishler added another not long after, making it virtually impossible for the House to catch up.
Hostettler’s half-court buzzer shot was a miss, but it didn’t matter. All that was left were high-fives and hugs shared between both teams.
Don’t be fooled, though, senators boasted their hardware after all was said and done. And they will no doubt walk a little taller today.
Final score: 33-29
