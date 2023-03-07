Purdue Extension Floyd County and Sunnyside Master Gardeners will host Pollinator Day on Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the lawn of Purdue Research Park of Southeast Indiana, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany, weather permitting.
Classes will be held on Pollinator Way Stations, Pollinators and Climate Change, and Restoring Our Home Landscapes to Provide Habitat for Pollinators and Other Wildlife.
Other activities include booths on Native Bees, Butterflies, Pollinators and Our Food Supply, Hummingbirds, Native Plants, Planting for Pollinators, Beeswax Lip Balm, a Pollinator Selfie Booth, and much more. An unveiling of a new booth on pollinators’ relationships to popsicles and a special activity for the whole family will be added.
Please follow Purdue Extension Floyd County on Facebook and Instagram for more details about this event. If you have questions, contact Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator-Floyd County, at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu .
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Gina Anderson before the event.
