NEW ALBANY – To celebrate pollinators and teach the importance of them, Purdue Polytech will host Pollinator Day on Saturday at its campus at 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the lawn of Purdue Research Park at the Purdue Polytech campus. Pollinator Day is an event that Purdue has been celebrating since 2016.
Pollinator Day is a way for people of all ages to learn about pollinators and why they are important. Insect pollinators include bees, butterflies and moths.
Classes will be held on pollinator way Stations, pollinators and climate change, and restoring our home landscapes to provide habitat for pollinators and other wildlife.
“One in three bites of our food can be directly related to a pollinator,” said Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator for Floyd County. “With habitats being taken out of commission because of houses being built or not planting the same things we used to, we have a lot of invasive (species) creeping in.”
Other activities for the event include booths on native bees, butterflies, pollinators and our food supply, hummingbirds, native plants, planting for pollinators, beeswax lip balm, a pollinator selfie booth, and much more. Two new events will be at this year’s Pollinator Day, A Pollinator made my Popsicle, which will explain the relationship of pollinators and popsicles and there will be pollinator putt-putt golf.
Pollinators are threatened by invasive species taking the place of native plants. With this event, Purdue will be teaching attendants what they can do to help pollinators and what native plants they can grow to help pollinators continue to flourish.
“Not only are the native plants good for the pollinators, but they’re more resilient to our weather and can handle if we have dry spells and wet spells,” Anderson said.
Reducing the use of pesticides and insecticides are other ways people can help pollinators. When people spray their plants with those two chemicals, they risk killing pollinators as well as other beneficial insects.
“Having this day allows for a family friendly educational event where everyone can learn a little bit more and figure out what they can do to make small changes to help pollinators,” Anderson said.
For more information or if anyone has questions, contact Anderson at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu.
