CLARKSVILLE — There's an opportunity to support young entrepreneurs at Green Tree Mall on Wednesday.
Members of B.A.Y.A. or Beautiful As You Are, will set up multiple pop-up shops at the center court of the mall from noon until 5 p.m.
People will be able to buy the merchandise and only cash is accepted. Green Tree Mall has been working with the group on the project.
"Green Tree Mall always strives to support our local community and Green Tree Mall has been involved with B.A.Y.A. since they opened here two years ago," said Hilary Habermel of Local Leasing Brand Development.
Habermel and Marketing Assistant Diane Brewer gave a presentation to the girls participating last month about how to make a pop-up shop a success.
"We are trying to help out in the community and this is an educating moment for them to do that," Brewer said. "It would be awesome for (the participants) to come back in a few years and say, 'I'm ready to start a real pop-up.' That would be great for them come to the mall and be able to become one of our tenants."
She said she hopes the girls take away an important lesson from the event.
"That everyone can own their own business and that it takes a great idea," she said. "It's going to be self-esteem-building and knowing that they're confident in themselves."
The mall has been hosting pop-up shops since about a year ago, Habermel said.
"A pop-up shop is a temporary retail space that is typically used to introduce a new line, test a new market, or generate awareness for a product or cause," she said. "Pop-up shops are great for new businesses to try out their new unique product with a short-term commitment."
Five different business have occupied the mall's pop-up shop this year and a new retailer will be there for a month starting in August.
"Green Tree Mall always strives to support our local community and Green Tree Mall has been involved with B.A.Y.A. since they opened here two years ago" Habermel said.
“We encourage, inspire, and develop young women to find their inner voice,” said Tanisha (Tish) Frederick, founder of B.A.Y.A. in a news release from Green Tree. “Since 2014, we have grown from seven young women to over three hundred girls in the Louisville, Kentucky, and Southern Indiana areas.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.