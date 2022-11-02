CLARK COUNTY — With flu season starting, mobile clinics all over Southern Indiana are popping up for people to get COVID and flu shots.
These clinics are being used for people to get shots for the season because it is one of the most efficient ways to get a large group of people vaccinated at one time.
St. Stephen church in Jeffersonville will be the location of one these mobile clinics. The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at 2701 Veterans Pkwy, Jeffersonville.
“We are seeing a lot of flu cases, and obviously we want to get COVID booster out there,” said Eric Yazel, Clark County health officer. “We’re trying to do as many pop-up clinics as we can and just make sure that we’re reaching all populations. The one benefit of COVID is we’ve learned how to get pretty efficient with these pop-up clinics.”
Yazel went on to say that the area is already seeing more flu cases than it has in the last few years since.
“We’ve not been masking as a community,” Yazel said. “Masking has never been a thing we’ve done for flu in the past, but when we did it for COVID, it was very effective in preventing flu transmission as well.”
The COVID booster shots they will be giving out are targeted toward the specific strains of the disease.
These shots will lower the cases of the flu and COVID, which in return will help to convince the population of their effectiveness as well, Yazel said.
“It’s just a good year to get your flu shot, it’s a good year to protect yourself,” he said. “Especially if you’re high risk and have other medical conditions, then it’s definitely something to get out there.”
To get a shot in Jeffersonville, go to ourshot.in.gov and click on the red banner that says “find a vaccination site and register”
There will be another drive-thru clinic in Charlestown on Friday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on 999 Water Street.
