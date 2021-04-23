NEW ALBANY — Drivers who have traversed their vehicles across the intersection of 15th Street and East Spring Street in New Albany are familiar with the bumpy railroad crossing.
Though it's been repaired over the years, at times the rough condition of the pavement around the tracks forces motorists to steer their vehicles into a bike lane to avoid the deep dips.
While it will come at the cost of temporarily closing a portion of one of the busiest streets in the city, CSX is slated to replace the crossing's asphalt features with concrete similar to the upgrades installed a few years ago on the Grant Line Road tracks near Sazerac's Northwest Ordinance Distilling plant.
“If you've driven across the tracks across Grant Line Road, it's much easier to drive over now,” said Mickey Thompson, right-of-way coordinator for the city and a member of the New Albany Board of Public Works and Safety.
The board approved closing Spring Street for the work, which will take place from Thursday through Saturday.
Electric signage boards have been placed near the intersection, which is close to Vincennes Street, to alert motorists of the pending closure. During construction, Spring Street will be shut down at 15th Street.
Detour routes will be posted, Thompson said. Market Street and Elm Street will remain open and provide access to and from downtown New Albany.
Though the closure will affect traffic, Thompson said the results of the construction will be worth the temporary inconveniences.
“The big thing is that the city is getting the crossing redone, and it's going to be something that's a lot easier to pass,” he said.
CSX also has plans to reconstruct the crossing on East Market Street, but a date for the work hasn't been announced. Thompson said the railroad company asked city officials when the Grant Line Road crossing was being rebuilt if they would be interested in having the asphalt replaced with concrete for other crossings.
“When CSX came in to put that line back in service to Sazerac, they had told us that they needed to redo all of those crossings because the line had been shut down for so long,” Thompson said.
Not only is the concrete paving smoother, but he said it typically holds up better than asphalt.
“When they do them in asphalt, over the years, the asphalt starts to break up and gets ruts from people driving on it,” Thompson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.