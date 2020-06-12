NEW ALBANY — In 2015, residents of Blackberry Ridge voiced concerns about visibility issues when using the subdivision’s access road to enter or exit Grant Line Road.
Those homeowners were frustrated in their search to find accountability, as that portion of Grant Line Road was under state control when the subdivision was built. It was eventually transferred to Floyd County’s domain before New Albany eventually took control of the span of roadway, which is north of Indiana University Southeast near Grant Line Elementary School.
Almost five years later, some sought-after improvements in the area are being made.
In May, the New Albany Redevelopment Commission approved a bid from Dan Cristiani Excavating Co. for $526,550 for site improvements on Grant Line Road. The focal point of the project will be the removal of about four feet off the top of a hill near Blackberry Ridge.
Four feet may not sound like a lot, but New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten said shaving the hill should greatly improve visibility in the area.
“That’s going to go a long way to making both sides of that hill safer,” he said.
The project will not only benefit the Blackberry Ridge subdivision, which has about 25 homes, but should improve safety for all motorists as Grant Line Road continues to draw more commercial and residential development, Staten said.
“The importance for the city to make that road able to handle that kind of growth is pretty vital to us,” he said.
With progress comes some pain, as Grant Line Road will be closed near Grant Line Elementary School until late July.
The closure is a second blow to Our Lady of Perpetual Hops Brewery, co-owner Greg Wortham said Friday.
The brewery and tap room is located at 300 Foundation Court in Grant Line Industrial Park. Though the business can be accessed via Charlestown Road, Wortham said the closure affects the main route to OLPH Brewery. The business opened in October and was forced to shut down in March as a result of COVID-19.
While he said he understands the need for the project, Wortham added the construction is taking place at a bad time considering the business was just recently able to reopen for in-person service.
“I wish they would have done this during the shutdown, but it’s too late for that,” he said.
OLPH Brewery will be hosting live music and management is attempting to alert customers that the tap room is open via social media, but Wortham said the response has been sluggish with the roadway closed.
“The weather has been nice this week and it was still pretty dead,” he said.
Wortham plans to ask the city to include a message on its signage about the construction informing people that OLPH Brewery and other local businesses in that are are still open.
The construction project is being footed through tax-increment financing. For more information about the brewery, visit www.olphbrewery.com.
