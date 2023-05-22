CLARKSVILLE – Residents who use Clarksville’s Potters Lane will have to find an alternate route for the next month. Beginning Thursday, a large section of the road will be shut down to thru traffic as part of a major stormwater project. The closure will be from the intersection of Lombardy and Potters Lane all the way to Raintree Drive.
The project consists of several elements including stormwater improvements to decrease the risk for flooding, as well as roadway safety improvements. Currently when drivers head southwest on Potters Lane, there is an immediate drop-off from the roadway into a ditch. Large amounts of dirt will be brought in to dill that ditch making it safer for drivers.
Residents who live in that area of Potters Lane will still be able to access their homes. Other drivers will have to take an alternate route to get around the construction. Detour signs will be posted to assist drivers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.