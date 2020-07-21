Slate Run Road is closed this week from Charlestown Road to near Slate Run Elementary School, as crews are pushing through to finish a construction project.
New Albany City Engineer Larry Summers said Tuesday that the contractor is milling old asphalt this week and installing a new pavement base.
“They’re still doing some driveway work as they’re moving forward with the paving operation but it is so far moving along down Slate Run Road,” Summers told the New Albany Board of Public Works and Safety.
The goal has been to have the improvements completed before school starts next week.
The closure began Monday and is scheduled to extend until Saturday, though Summers said the contractor hopes to have the road open at nighttime.
