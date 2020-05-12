NEW ALBANY — A street closure could take effect as early as Monday to continue improvements on Slate Run Road.
Sidewalks are being added and stormwater upgrades are being made in the area.
City Engineer Larry Summers told the New Albany Board of Public Works and Safety on Tuesday that the contractor’s work on Garretson Lane last week in association with the project was delayed due to the weather. If the contractor can get back on schedule this week, Summers anticipated the road closure for Slate Run Road could begin Monday and last until Thursday. The roadway will be closed between Slate Run Elementary School and Lochwood Apartments for a pipe to be installed.
“That’s going to be the last major stormwater thing they’ll have to do. They’re still working on sidewalks and driveways,” Summers said.
The initial schedule called for the project to be completed by late July. The major goal of the effort is to improve walkability in the area.
“This helps tie the school system with the sidewalks and it’s also, of course, going to have new asphalt and stormwater system,” said Summers referencing curb and gutter upgrades.
Summers added that the city is in talks with Duke Energy about improving street lighting along the corridor.
Signs will be posted at Charlestown Road and Old Ford Road warning of the closure. Summers said drivers will be directed to take Old Ford Road as a detour.
In other action, the 2020 paving effort for the city moved forward Tuesday with the selection of a contractor.
Contingent upon legal and engineering review, the board of works unanimously approved Libs Paving for the project. Libs submitted the lowest of five bids for the paving plan at $2,081,879.99.
