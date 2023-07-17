CLARK COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces plans to close Ind. 160 to complete a series of small structure replacements west of Interstate 65, between Salem and Henryville. The road is scheduled to close at the following locations, weather permitting:
COMPLETE: Ind. 160, 10.5 miles east of Ind. 60 in Washington County
Starting Monday (up to 20 days): Ind. 160, 5.5 miles west of I-65 in Washington County
Starting on/after Monday, Aug. 7 (up to 15 days): Ind. 160, 13.5 miles east of Ind. 60 at Clark/Scott County line
Drivers should use the official detour during each closure, which follows I-65 and Ind. 60.
INDOT reminds motorists to slow down, use caution and avoid distractions when traveling in and near active construction zones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.