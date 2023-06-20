CHARLESTOWN - Thursday evening at the Charlestown Public Library, the Clark’s Grant Historical Society met for its monthly meeting.
The evening’s guest presenter was author and award-winning speaker Donna D. McCreary. McCreary is the author of six books, including "Mary Lincoln Demystified: Frequently Asked Questions About Abraham’s Wife."
McCreary is also the recipient of the Best of Illinois History Award - Superior Achievement Award, which is granted through the Illinois State Historical Society.
Because it was Juneteenth, before the official part of the program began, the president of the society, Sue-Ellen Koetter, presented a brief history about Juneteenth and its significance in American culture.
McCreary began by acknowledging the audience and talking about how she portrayed the 16th president’s wife during performances.
“It was truly an honor to portray Mary Todd Lincoln. She was truly an enigma, and each historian has their own opinion of her,” she said.
McCreary went on to say the Todd family has a connection to Southern Indiana. After that, she regaled the audience with some of the most famous stories involving Mary Todd Lincoln, including one about an encounter with Mr. Henry Clay. He invited Mary inside his home during a dinner with some important guests. Mr. Clay was an attorney, and he represented Kentucky in both the House and the Senate.
The speaker then talked about how she questioned the validity of that story, which was based on speculation rather than fact. However, those who are really familiar with Mary knew of her love of horse riding. “Mary believed rules could be altered when she saw a better alternative,” McCreary continued as she talked about Mary’s stubborn will and her propensity to have temper tantrums.
“Mary doted on her children. She even threw them birthday parties before such things were common practice. She was very close to them,” McCreary said about another facet of the former first lady’s life life.
McCreary then talked about the fact how Mary was fascinated with politics, given her marriage to one of the nation’s most well-known presidents.
Once the speaker had finished her lecture, she opened up the floor for questions, discussions, and further stories.
“At the age of ten, I began my fascination with Mary Todd Lincoln,” McCreary told the audience when asked about how she became interested in the famous first lady.
When another member of the audience asked McCreary to tell us more about Mary’s later life, McCreary said, “A lot of things were going on politically. It was 1875, and women didn’t have any rights. Mary liked to do things her way, which caused some issues. Because of that, her eldest son, Robert Todd Lincoln, had her committed.” McCreary then talked about the PTSD Mary suffered as a result of her husband being shot in front of her, as well as all the now illicit drugs doctors had prescribed to her.
On a lighter note, the speaker talked about some of Mary’s favorite foods, including a well-known cake which she made for Abraham during their courtship. The former president claimed it was, “the best cake ever.”
The program was well-attended and brought up a lot of lively discussion about Mary Todd Lincoln and her life. Light refreshments were served after the main portion ended. McCreary also had copies of some of her books available for purchase after the program.
The life of Mary Todd Lincoln draws as an interesting parallel to Juneteenth because of the Abraham Lincoln connection in relation to the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation and the enforcement for the freedom of all slaves.
