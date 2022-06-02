JEFFERSONVILLE — The completion of $24 million in projects has allowed Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville to enhance its railroad infrastructure and intermodal capabilities.
Jeffersonville is home to one of three of Indiana’s ports, the others being Burns Harbor and Mount Vernon.
The Ports of Indiana website calls Jeffersonville the manufacturing and agriculture campus on the Ohio River. The port caters to 27 companies and contributes $1.8 billion annually in economic impact, the website says.
While the infrastructure at the Jeffersonville port has been in really great shape, Ports of Indiana CEO Vanta Coda II said that there was a need for it to become more robust.
The port operates a small railroad, and Coda noted it needed more capacity on the rails to handle an increase in traffic.
“Indiana is a great place to do business, and it’s been growing really exponentially over the last 20 years,” Coda said.
Now, Coda said, everything has to be bigger, better and faster in order to keep up with increased productivity in the manufacturing arena.
Four miles of additional railroad tracks were added to accommodate delivery by train to and from the port. There were also two new rail loops that connect to the waterfront facility.
Other upgrades include the ability to accommodate 200 rail cars and a new conveyor belt that can run over 2,000 tons in one hour or one rail car to a barge in less than three minutes.
Additionally, the port was able to double the transfer capacity at the waterfront intermodal facility.
Coda described that an intermodal facility is where ports can move between the various methods of transportation.
“What we didn’t have was a dedicated area for multimodal transfer. Now, what we have is an actual designated area where you can put a railcar, that has maybe a piece of machinery or special unit on it, and it can be unloaded to a truck for final delivery,” he said.
He also said that they have used the facility to unload shipments from barges and transfer it to a truck or a railcar.
The projects have been in the works since 2015, after receiving an initial $10 million from a federal grant.
Coda, who has worked for another port previously, noted that the Jeffersonville port was approved for the TIGER (Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery) Grant on its first application, which is a rare occurrence.
The organization having a well-prepared application and being focused on the infrastructure are some of the reasons Coda thinks led to this funding opportunity.
Ports of Indiana’s ability to bring more money to the table also made them stick out when applying for this competitive grant, Coda said.
The ports generate their own revenue, which Coda said is often held to help with necessary infrastructure projects.
“It’s really by design that we find or look for opportunities for others to help contribute to this infrastructure, and this aging infrastructure and making it more robust,” he said.
Ports of Indiana contributed $11 million of the $24 million project costs, with the last $3 million coming from the private sector, according to the ports’ website.
In the future, Coda said they are hoping to continue their efforts in Jeffersonville to make the port’s infrastructure bigger and better.
As the port works to give its customers the ability to handle more product, Coda said that they would subsequently be adding more jobs.
“That’s kind of how we do our work, is focusing on ‘How do we make our economic impact larger?’ ‘How do we make more people have the opportunity to work?’” he said.
