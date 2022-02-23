NEW ALBANY — In a town as rich in history as New Albany, it’s not surprising there was once a building that housed the poor, the infirmed, the aged, troubled youth and the mentally challenged.
Other residents included young, unwed, pregnant women who were often disowned by their families. Many of their babies were born inside the facility. Each categorized person lived in their own section and received treatment according to their condition. Though not everyone was treated fairly by today’s standards, as the mentally ill and the mentally challenged were categorized as “imbecile,” “incompetent,” and other similar derogatory terms.
The Floyd County Home, also known as the Floyd County Poor Farm and at least nine other names, was the subject of Tuesday’s meeting of the Floyd County Historical Society. The program was led by retired educator and vice president of the Floyd County Historical Society, Vic Megenity.
What remains of the Floyd County Home is now known as the North Annex, and it's located off Grant Line Road adjacent to Sam Peden Community Park.
It has a long history that dates all the way back to 1777. During that time, George Rogers Clark sought permission from Virginia’s governor, Patrick Henry, to lead a troop of men to capture the Kaskaskia, Cahokia, and Vincennes posts in Illinois country.
Gov. Henry commissioned Clark as a lieutenant colonel, and off the team went on their expedition. Clark’s march to Vincennes was known as his greatest accomplishment, and Indiana would not have been a state if not for his victory and success.
In 1813, Nathaniel Scribner, along with his two brothers, Joel and Abner, came from New York and settled near the Falls of Ohio. Together, the three of them founded New Albany. Even though Nathaniel died only five years later, he will always be an important part of the city’s history.
“Nathaniel Scribner passed away, but he got his wish for a new county,” Megenity said.
Another significant historical figure is Lucy Higgs Nichols. She was a runaway slave who had escaped from Tennessee in 1862. Along the way, she came face to face with the 23rd Indiana Infantry Regiment, who decided to take her in for the next three years.
Nichols performed many useful duties for them, but the most notable was that of a nurse. Nichols was affectionately called “Aunt Lucy” because of her loving and nurturing nature. Somewhere toward the end of her life, she ended up at the Floyd County Poor Farm.
Sadly, she was not given a headstone marker when she passed away. However, she is beloved and celebrated all the same. Nichols was also the only honorary female member of the Grand Army of the Republic.
“She was probably the only slave who marched down Pennsylvania Avenue…or ever got a pension,” Megenity stated after he highlighted some of her accomplishments.
As of 2012, the house was cleared of all occupants. The remaining juveniles who lived there were relocated to other facilities.
Over the last decade, there have been some parties who were interested in the home, including Lifespring and the Floyd County Library. There was even a group of young, single mothers who wanted to receive a college education so they could find jobs and get off of welfare. Some of the prospective tenants were pleased they would not be too far from IU Southeast on Grant Line Road. However, that never came to fruition because planners wanted further development in and around that area.
Now, the building stands with all its windows boarded, no doubt in a state of disrepair. But it is the goal of those who care about Floyd County and its history to find another use for the facility so that the historical site will not have to suffer the same fate as so many others nationwide that have been demolished and forgotten.
Floyd County government is eying the site as a new home for many offices in a potential partnership with other local organizations.
