SOUTHERN INDIANA — Join us this summer for the Power of Drink Mixology classes and learn how to shake and stir for an incredible cause.
The Power of Drink Mixology classes will be at Huber's Orchard & Winery in support of the Power of Pink.
Classes will be on Tuesday, June 13, Tuesday, July 11, and Tuesday, Aug. 15. Invite your friends and enjoy the fun by attending one, two or all three mixology classes. A special discount is available if you sign up for two or more classes (Click on Purchase Tickets to register.)
Doors open at 5.30 p.m. and classes start at 6 p.m. each night.
New mixology tools included with registration at each class. All proceeds support Norton Cancer Institute Pat Harrison Resource Center and Gilda's Club of Kentuckiana
Go to www.powerofpinksi.com to register.
