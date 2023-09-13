SOUTHERN INDIANA — Nineteen Ambassadors are gearing up to assist the Power of Pink committee in raising funds for the 11th Annual Power of Pink event in Southern Indiana.
The ambassadors have each agreed to raise at least $2,000 through their individual networks to fund support services for those facing cancer in local communities. The Power of Pink has been raising funds for the Norton Cancer Institute Pat Harrison Resource Center since 2016. Prior to that, funds were raised for the American Cancer Society. In all, Power of Pink has raised $467,535 for cancer education and assistance.
The 2023 Power of Pink event will be in sharp contrast to previous years. The Power of Pink committee decided to stop hosting a dinner, silent auction and pledge moment for this year’s event and simply hold a cocktail reception to honor survivors and celebrate funds raised through the Ambassador program.
“We had our regular end-of-event wrap up meeting after the 2022 event and made the decision to simplify our efforts,” said Power of Pink Chair Bill Hanson. “We have put a lot of sweat equity in pulling this event together each year and have really counted on our supporters to step up funding every year. It seemed like last year’s event reached a point where we had to push a little harder than we wanted to so we decided to take another path in 2023,” Hanson said.
Funds will be raised through contributions made to 19 ambassadors, three mixology classes that were held in June, July and August and matching funds provided by Samtec Cares and two anonymous donors. The mixology classes, sponsored by Padgett and hosted by Huber’s Orchard and Winery, raised more than $4,000. Power of Pink organizers hope to raise more than $80,000 this year.
Another change to the 2023 Power of Pink is the addition of a second charity of choice. In addition to the Pat Harrison Resource Center, the Power of Pink committee has started a partnership with Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana. The Louisville-based nonprofit is working to provide more services in Southern Indiana.
Founded in 2005 by six Louisville cancer survivors, Gilda’s Club Louisville opened its red doors 15 years ago, becoming the first cancer support community of its kind in the area with the unique mission of ensuring those affected by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action and sustained by community.
Now Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana, with locations on Grinstead Drive and 17th and West Broadway, GCK is the largest cancer support community in the world.
“We are excited to continue to support the Pat Harrison Resource Center and welcome Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana,” Hanson said. “Thanks to a Samtec Cares grant and two anonymous contributors, our ambassadors have a great head start on fund raising. We hope to raise more than $80,000 through the ambassador program this year so we need folks to reach out to their favorite ambassadors and contribute whatever they feel comfortable contributing. All the money raised will go directly to our two charities of choice.”
The Power of Pink reception will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at The Refinery in Jeffersonville. There will be a cash bar and local restaurants will provide complimentary hors d’oeuvres. To purchase tickets and learn more about Power of Pink and the ambassador program, go to www.powerofpinksi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.